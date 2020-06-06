Karnataka

CM directs officials to crackdown on fake e-way bills

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday directed officials of the Commercial Taxes Department to inspect and initiate strict action by imposing fines on transport companies involved in misuse of e-way bills and other illegal activities.

He reviewed the status of tax collection in the department and instructed officials to take stringent action against the issue of using duplicate e-way bill, and misuse of the provided time limit for transport of goods.

Accordingly the number of road vigilance teams has been increased from 77 to 116. These teams have inspected 2.89 lakh transport vehicles and 7.46 lakh e-way bills. Out of this, 300 unlawful cases have been found and ₹6.21 crore of tax and fine has been collected.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to hold a survey of dealers doing transactions worth more than ₹40 lakh and a survey of commercial complexes in big cities which collect monthly rent of more than ₹20 lakh.

The officials said ₹4,313.13 crore has been released by the Centre as GST compensation for the period of December-February in the year 2019-20. There is an increase in the collection of taxes on petrol and diesel in the State. This is because the government has increased tax on petrol and diesel by three per cent from April 1. Petrol and diesel prices increased by ₹1.60 per litre (from 32 to 35%) and ₹1.59 per litre (from 21 to 24%).

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and officials of the Finance and Commercial Taxes Department were present.

