CM directs DCs to ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals

Bengaluru

29 April 2021 15:13 IST

In videoconference, Yediyurappa also tells them to strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines

Following reports of shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioners to take steps to ensure timely oxygen supply to hospitals. He also told all hospitals to conduct an audit of oxygen and Remdesivir vials.

The Chief Minister wanted officials to ensure judicious usage of oxygenated beds, ventilators and Remdesivir, which should be given only to the needy.

With the State finances having taken a severe beating, the Chief Minister advised Ministers to donate their one year salary and legislators, one month salary for management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Yediyurappa held a video conference with District Ministers, DCs, CEOs and SPs and monitored the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The oxygen generating plant in Mysuru has five units out of which only two were functioning. To augment the supply of oxygen, the Mysuru DC was directed to take steps to repair the remaining three units at the earliest.

The government has asked Deputy Commissioners to cooperate with the neighbouring districts in case of a shortage of oxygen. The district administration has been directed to take up preventive measures to contain COVID-19 on priority.

Noting laxity in the execution of government guidelines in some districts, the Chief Minister asked DCs to strictly implement guidelines and to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. Those who violate the curfew should be punished.

The Chief Minister asked DCs to set up COVID care centres on priority, wherever necessary. Funds have already been released to DCs and they were asked to distribute medical kits to the infected who are in home isolation. Teams should be formed to monitor the health condition of such patients.

The meeting decided to set up task forces in taluks and gram panchayats to take care of infected people.

During the meeting, the government told district authorities to focus on testing of symptomatic people. The results of tests must be given within 24 hours. All backlogs should be cleared soon.

In the case of shortage of personnel, DCs were told to take the services of human resources from various departments to manage COVID-19.

The Chief Minister directed DCs to take steps to ensure uninterrupted and smooth operation of agricultural and industrial activities.