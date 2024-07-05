ADVERTISEMENT

CM directly involved in MUDA scam, alleges Ravi Krishna Reddy

Updated - July 05, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 10:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

State President of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Ravi Krishna Reddy has alleged that chief minister Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the MUDA scam and demanded CBI investigation in the case to bring out the truth.

The Hindu Bureau

State president of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Ravi Krishna Reddy at a press conference in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The State president of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Ravi Krishna Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the MUDA scam and demanded a CBI investigation in the case to bring out the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had got residential sites allotted to his wife Parvathamma illegally. As a rule after acquisition of land, it should be developed to provide sites to the general public. However in this case, MUDA had allotted sites to the CM’s wife illegally, he said.

He alleged that for a long time, BJP, JD(S) and Congress leaders were hand-in-glove in the real estate business done in the name of development authorities and ineligible applicants had been allotted sites by MUDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that CM’s legal advisor Ponnappa had said that sites had not been allotted under 50:50 ration, but had failed to clarify why it was not done. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, although involved in large scale corruption, he has ensured that he never gets caught,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Reddy alleged that despite large-scale corruption, it was not possible to unseat Siddaramaih as he had good rapport with the Opposition parties.

He also alleged that since 2016, no proper investigation had been done and even when he was Opposition leader, Mr. Siddaramaiah wielded considerable influence in the government. He demanded that the be handed over to the CBI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US