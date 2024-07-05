CM directly involved in MUDA scam, alleges Ravi Krishna Reddy

The State president of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti Ravi Krishna Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is directly involved in the MUDA scam and demanded a CBI investigation in the case to bring out the truth.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had got residential sites allotted to his wife Parvathamma illegally. As a rule after acquisition of land, it should be developed to provide sites to the general public. However in this case, MUDA had allotted sites to the CM’s wife illegally, he said.

He alleged that for a long time, BJP, JD(S) and Congress leaders were hand-in-glove in the real estate business done in the name of development authorities and ineligible applicants had been allotted sites by MUDA.

He said that CM’s legal advisor Ponnappa had said that sites had not been allotted under 50:50 ration, but had failed to clarify why it was not done. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, although involved in large scale corruption, he has ensured that he never gets caught,” he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that despite large-scale corruption, it was not possible to unseat Siddaramaih as he had good rapport with the Opposition parties.

He also alleged that since 2016, no proper investigation had been done and even when he was Opposition leader, Mr. Siddaramaiah wielded considerable influence in the government. He demanded that the be handed over to the CBI.