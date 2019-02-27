CM, Deve Gowda slam kisan scheme

Both Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Tuesday, for announcing the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme at the fag end of his tenure.

Accusing the Prime Minister of remaining silent on farmers’ problems in the last four years, they said the amount announced for farmers was insignificant compared to the farm loan waiver scheme of the Karnataka government.

Speaking at Arkalgud, Mr. Kumaraswamy said under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, farmers of the State would get only ₹2,098 crore. “The Prime Minister earlier called waiving of farm loans as an act of sin. Now, he has announced transferring of ₹2,000 ahead of elections to farmers. I don’t want to discuss if the Prime Minister announced this to benefit farmers or win their votes,” he said.

Farmers in Karnataka suffered crop loss to the tune of over ₹13,000 crore. But the Union government did not release a rupee as compensation, he said.

The Chief Minster said the State government was committed to waiver of farm loans as announced earlier. So far, the government had released ₹2,363 crore towards loans borrowed from nationalised banks and another ₹1,800 crore towards cooperative banks.

Mr. Gowda alleged that Mr. Modi had never responded to farmers’ problems in the last four-and-half-years of his tenure. “I went to his residence and appealed on behalf of farmers. Besides that, I spoke on farmer’s issues in Parliament. But the Prime Minister did not do anything,” he said. The amount announced under the PM Kisan Nidhi was nothing compared to the loan waiver to the tune of ₹46,000 crore in the State, he added.

Coalition partners

Mr. Gowda also took exception to Mr. Modi’s recent comments on the grand coalition of the Opposition parties. The BJP, despite having won 282 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls, had been asking regional parties for tie-ups, he said.

Meanwhile, at Ramanathapura, Mr. Kumaraswamy spoke on the issue of seat sharing with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, saying he has left it to the senior leaders of the party. “There is no problem. I’m hopeful the issue will be resolved easily. I wish not to intervene in this matter.”