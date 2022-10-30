CM desists from ordering probe into ‘bribing’ of select scribes

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 30, 2022 21:48 IST

Blaming the Congress’ toolkit for the issue of allegedly bribing journalists on Deepavali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday refused to order any inquiry into the allegations citing a complaint now pending before the Lokayukta.

“I have not instructed anyone (to bribe journalists). The Congress has been peddling lies about the issue,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here. When his attention was drawn towards the allegations being pointed at him and his office, the Chief Minister reiterated that he had not given instruction to anyone.

Asked if he would institute any inquiry since the allegation was at the Chief Minister’s Office, he said: “There is already a complaint with the Lokayukta. Let them inquire into the complaint.”

Stating that the entire issue of alleged bribing was a consequence of Congress toolkit, Mr. Bommai said that the Congress has no moral right to raise the issue. He said: “When Congress was in power, it was clear that several people have sent gifts. Media has also reported. Be it an iPhone, laptop or even gold coin. What moral right do they have to talk now?” He also said that the allegation did not mean that all journalists have received gifts.

Meanwhile, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons that the alleged bribery attempt to journalists in guise of Deepavali sweets was an attempt by the government to share the 40% corruption money with the media. “I thank journalists for refusing the corrupt money and calling it out.”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the money to lure journalists came from corruption to prevent newspapers from publishing bold reports. “With what morality can the Chief Minister continue in his post,?” he wondered.

Meanwhile, A.H. Vishwanth, BJP MLC, has sought an inquiry into the episode of alleged bribing of journalists. Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the government will be found wanting if it did not order a probe into the episode. He asked Mr. Bommai to remove the media coordinator in his office, who is accused of distributing cash to select journalists along Deepavali sweets.

He sought to know if the Chief Minister had given the media coordinator in his office the permission to distribute cash along with sweets or whether he had taken such a step on his own. Though a few journalists had rightly returned the cash sent along with the sweet box, the others kept the same without saying anything, he said wondering if they had accepted the same.

