CM describes pre-poll doles by Congress as ‘sign of nervousness’

March 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Monday described the announcement of doles for unemployed youth by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as an “a sign of nervousness”.

A communication from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said that the Congress leader had announced fresh instalment of freebies after the State government created 55 lakh jobs in a short span of time and put in place a $1 trillion economy for Karnataka.

“Ironically, Karnataka has one of the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Unemployment rate in Karnataka is 2.1% against the national average of 4.2%. Also, Karnataka has a highly skilled manpower, who are finding employment in the knowledge economy being created in the State,” the statement said.

“But Congress staring at a certain defeat has embarked on making promises ahead of the Assembly elections. It has so far made four set of promises, which it knows well cannot be fulfilled. The first three sets of promises, which included ₹2,000 a month for women, would cost Karnataka ₹48,000 crore annually. If the fourth promise is implemented, Karnataka will certainly be brought in the company of Punjab where the State government borrows money to pay salary and pensions,” the statement said.

“The fresh set of promises for unemployment allowances for graduates and diploma holders is Congress’ admission of the party lacking in vision and agenda for development politics,” the statement said.