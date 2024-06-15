Karnataka CM demands NEET re-examination

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded a re-examination of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that injustice had been caused to some students during the allotment of ranks in the NEET examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate programmes this year.

Contending that such injustice was unfair to students, who had practiced and written the examination, Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded an investigation into the irregularities while seeking a re-examination of NEET.

Claiming that the NTA had not conducted the NEET properly, Mr. Siddaramaiah said passing students by giving them grace marks was a bad practice.

No support for BJP

Replying to a question on the seven ministerial berths for South India in the Union Ministry, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the people of South India will not support the BJP. The saffron party did not enjoy the support of people in South India as it was a “political mask” of the RSS.

He said the BJP had suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also in the last elections. Mr. Siddaramaiah also referred to the statement of an RSS leader that people had taught the BJP a lesson because of its “arrogance”.

He described as “vindictive politics” the sanction for prosecution given by Delhi Lieutenant Governor to prosecute noted novelist Arundhati Roy in connection with her 2010 statement and said the BJP has been using Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and CBI for intimidation. The people of the country had not given the party majority in the recent elections because of such practices, he said.

Responding to Union Minister for Major Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Congress Government in the State was targeting BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa after former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what should the case filed against him, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi be called.

He also recalled that Mr. Gandhi had also been disqualified from the Lok Sabha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been sent to jail. “What should we call all this? Should we call this vindictive politics or politics of love?” he asked. He alleged that it was the BJP that pursues “politics of revenge” and not the Congress party.

To a question on the government’s recent move to increase the eligibility for SC and ST Merit Scholarship from 60 per cent to 75 per cent and fixing the ceiling on income to ₹6 lakh per annum, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he will discuss the matter with the authorities.

He also assured to discuss with officials the recent decision to increase tuition fees for engineering colleges also.

Local body polls

To another question on the elections to local bodies, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government will conduct elections to local bodies soon.

