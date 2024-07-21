CM delayed visit to landslip area: BYV

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who on Sunday visited the landslip area near Shirur in Ankola taluk that witnessed the death of seven persons, took exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking nearly a week to visit the tragedy-struck area.

Speaking to presspersons after interacting with the local people affected by floods, Mr. Vijayendra maintained that the Chief Minister should have visited the area despite the legislature session. The Chief Minister should have given instructions to officials on rescue operations, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that such a delayed response by the Chief Minister was responsible for the delay in rescue operations. He expressed concern that the missing persons had still not been traced.

Mr. Vijayendra urged the government to provide permanent rehabilitation measures to the nearby Uluvare village that is affected owing to heavy rains.

