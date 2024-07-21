GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM delayed visit to landslip area: BYV

Published - July 21, 2024 09:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who on Sunday visited the landslip area near Shirur in Ankola taluk that witnessed the death of seven persons, took exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah taking nearly a week to visit the tragedy-struck area. 

Speaking to presspersons after interacting with the local people affected by floods, Mr. Vijayendra maintained that the Chief Minister should have visited the area despite the legislature session. The Chief Minister should have given instructions to officials on rescue operations, he said. 

The BJP leader alleged that such a delayed response by the Chief Minister was responsible for the delay in rescue operations. He expressed concern that the missing persons had still not been traced.

Mr. Vijayendra urged the government to provide permanent rehabilitation measures to the nearby Uluvare village that is affected owing to heavy rains.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.