CM decries bandh call

Hassan

07 December 2020 23:02 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has disapproved of the nation-wide bandh call on Tuesday.

Speaking to presspersons at Sagar in Shivamogga district on Monday, he said the bandh would cause inconvenience to people. It was not a good decision. “Prime Minister has appealed to the farming community not to go for a bandh. I suggest they resolve the issue through talks”, he said.

Development of Sagar

Later speaking at a programme organised by Hassan City Municipal Council, he said the State government would provide sufficient funds for the development of Sagar town. The government had earmarked ₹ 60 crore for the widening of the market road in the town and of that ₹ 30 crore would be released immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

The government had already released ₹120 crore for the development of Jog, a popular tourist place. The construction of the bridge across Sharavati backwaters had been going on. “We will take all necessary steps to ensure Sagar is developed into a model taluk”, he said.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Vijayendra and others were present at the programme. The Chief Minister was felicitated on the occasion. He was in the city to attend a marriage.