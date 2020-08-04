CM criticised for getting admitted to private hospital

Bengaluru

04 August 2020 00:00 IST

Public health experts held that this showed State-run hospitals in a poor light

The decision of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to get himself admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19, has drawn the criticism of public health experts and doctors. They stated that this showed the State-run hospitals in a poor light.

The hospital has said that the 77-year-old CM has mild symptoms. While several people online have also questioned why he was admitted to a hospital even though he had very mild symptoms, many batted for him and said that given his age, he needed to be treated in the hospital.

Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor, said that this was reinforcing the deeply-ingrained concerns of people about the poor quality of government hospitals. “Only when elected representatives use them will they be improved and upgraded. That is why we need to insist that they use it,” she said. She said that if the Chief Minister had been admitted in a government hospital, it would have validated the efforts of doctors who are working overtime at State-run facilities.

Another doctor at a government hospital said that it was time that the State government increases investments on health infrastructure in government hospitals.

“The most reputed doctors work in government hospitals. Yet they do not trust the government hospitals because of the inadequate infrastructure. It would have boosted our morale if the CM had been admitted to one of our government hospitals,” the doctor said.

Meanwhile, Manipal Hospital said that he was admitted at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. “At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocol. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” the statement from the hospital read.