CM credits Nehru for taking India to international level

November 14, 2022 - Bengaluru

Months after ignoring the first Prime Minister of India Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in government advertisement that listed prominent freedom fighters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday heaped praise on the late Prime Minister and credited him for taking India to the international level.

“As the first Prime Minister of the independent country, he laid foundation for development and worked commendably at the international level towards non-aligned movement,” the Chief Minister said after garlanding the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru on the Vidhana Soudha premises here on his birth anniversary. He said that Nehru had worked very closely with Mahatma Gandhi, and had supported Gandhi during the country’s freedom struggle to the hilt. “He strove hard for the country to progress.”

Earlier in August, during the 75 th Independence Day celebrations, the State government had been slammed for ignoring Nehru in advertisements depicting freedom fighters that were released to the media. The Congress had termed it as a deliberate attempt to erase Nehru’s contribution to freedom struggle and post independent India’s development.