CM consults builders over reverse migration

The State government is now concerned about the shortage of workforce coming in the way of resuming commercial and industrial activities, particularly construction activities, as a large number of migrant workers are returning to their native places from Bengaluru.

As a few thousands of workers left Bengaluru in the last three days, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with prominent builders in Bengaluru in a bid to involve them in the process of preventing reverse migration.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to prevent “unnecessary” exodus as activities such as building construction and industrial operations were about to begin.

‘Under control’

He said that COVID-19 was under control in Karnataka compared to many other States. In this background, the State government was keen to restart various economic activities, he said. He said there was a need to prevent unnecessary travel of workers who were leaving owing to rumours and speculation. The Minister concerned has been told to convince such workers to stay back, he said.

Responding to this, builders told the Chief Minister that they had already begun construction activities and that they had extended various facilities, including accommodation to workers, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said.

Builders’ take

Meanwhile, CREDAI president Kishore Jain told The Hindu that return of the workers may affect the industries.

“It is better if the workforce stays back as it would help both the construction sector as well as themselves.”

Mr. Jain, who attended the meeting, said it may take about a week for the construction sector to gain momentum. He said the builders too would play their role in trying to convince the workers about the advantages of staying back.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also held consultations with stakeholders on the problems being faced by weavers. A decision on measures to be initiated to help weavers would be taken after consulting the Finance Department officials.