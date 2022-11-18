 CM constitutes technical committee to study bus shelter design

November 18, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Thursday said that a committee of experts would examine the bus shelter design in Mysuru which has led to war of words between Pratap Simha, MP, and S.A. Ramdas, MLA, and the government would take action as per its opinion.

He said more than knowing reasons for the difference of opinion between the two leaders, the government is interested in taking action as per the opinion of the experts committee.

The design of the bus shelter incorporated domes and Mr. Simha wanted it to be demolished on the grounds that it resembled a mosque. Mr. Ramdas wanted an expert committee to inspect the bus shelter and said he would bear the cost of construction and demolition if there were design flaws in the structure.

