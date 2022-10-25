Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Biocon non-executive director John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. “May his soul rest in peace. May god give strength to his friends and relatives to bear this loss,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet. Mr. Shaw passed away on Monday.
CM condoles John Shaw’s death
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.