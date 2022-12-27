CM condemns Maharashtra’s resolution

December 27, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday condemned the resolution adopted by the Maharashtra Assembly to legally pursue the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into its fold.

“We condemn the resolution of Maharashtra as it is detrimental to the interests of the country’s federal structure itself and shows lack of responsibility. Maharashtra politicians have the habit of issuing such statements for their political gains,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons in Belagavi.

The Chief Minister argued that there was no meaning to Maharashtra’s resolution as the matter was before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council too on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution on Karnataka’s border row with Maharashtra with the State committing itself to the Reorganisation of the States Act, 1956, on the lines of what was passed in the Assembly.

Demand for Central rule

During a discussion on the matter, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad responded to the demand for Central rule on Belagavi and other parts of Karnataka by seeking Union Territory status for Mumbai.

He pointed out that Mumbai was a very cosmopolitan metro with a large number of its population hailing from different parts of the country, speaking a number of different languages. His demand was supported by even Congress MLC Nagaraju Yadav as well as Mr. Madhuswamy.