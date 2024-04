April 13, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has complimented NIA and Karnataka police for tracing and nabbing the Rameshwaram blast suspects in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the accused persons, who were picked up from their hideout in West Bengal, will be brought to Bengaluru from Kolkata for investigations.

The details about their activities will be ascertained when they are interrogated, he added.