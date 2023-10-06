HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM comments on BJP delegation’s visit to Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga

October 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State government will take action against the perpetrators of crime at Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga, irrespective of the political party they belong to.

Interacting with journalists in Chitradurga, on Friday, the CM said that miscreants threw stones during the Id Milad procession. The police had arrested people involved in the incidents. “I have told the police to take strict action against them. No matter to which party they belonged to, we will take action against them”, he said. On the BJP’s delegation—the fact-finding team—visiting the place, the CM wondered what was there for them to find out.

A delegation led by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited Ragi Gudda on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.