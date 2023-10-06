CM comments on BJP delegation’s visit to Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga

October 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State government will take action against the perpetrators of crime at Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga, irrespective of the political party they belong to.

Interacting with journalists in Chitradurga, on Friday, the CM said that miscreants threw stones during the Id Milad procession. The police had arrested people involved in the incidents. “I have told the police to take strict action against them. No matter to which party they belonged to, we will take action against them”, he said. On the BJP’s delegation—the fact-finding team—visiting the place, the CM wondered what was there for them to find out.

A delegation led by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited Ragi Gudda on Thursday.