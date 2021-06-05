CM commences releasing COVID aid to construction workers

The Karnataka government on Saturday commenced the process of crediting ₹3,000 each into the bank accounts of construction workers as COVID relief announced under the first package last month.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched the programme under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme. In the first instalment, a sum of ₹110 crore will be credited into the accounts of four lakh construction workers.

The government set aside ₹1,111.82 crore under the first COVID-19 package for various categories of unorganised workers and farmers. The Chief Minister said 25 lakh workers registered under the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board fund would get the financial aid. Funds would be transferred to all eligible workers in the next few days.

A sum of ₹749.55 crore had been set aside for providing ₹3,000 each for construction workers under the package.

Mr. Yediyurappa also launched an online platform for submission of applications seeking monetary aid by unorganised workers.

Eleven categories of unorganised workers such as tailors, mechanics, pottery makers, hamalis, goldsmiths, and blacksmiths are eligible for the monetary aid of ₹2,000, the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a question on reducing prices on petrol, he said there was no proposal before the government. Petrol price stood at ₹97.92 per litre in Bengaluru on Saturday.

On vaccination, Mr. Yediyurappa said more than 1.47 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been administered to the people of the State as on June 4.