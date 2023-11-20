CM, CJI to attend LAWASIA conference in Bengaluru

November 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru city will host the 36th LAWASIA conference from November 24 to 27 in which judges of the top courts, jurists, law firms and eminent lawyers from Asia Pacific countries will discuss development of law in various spears in the Asia-Pacific region.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event on November 24, Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation; former Chief Scientist, WHO, will deliver a talk on “Journey into the Future: Climate Change, Public Health and Equity,” said senior advocate S.S. Naganand, vice-president of Bar Association of India (BAI) and an executive member of LAWASIA.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will deliver a talk on “Identity, the Individual and the State: New Paths to Liberty” on November 25 and some of the judges of the Supreme Courts of India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, various the High Courts of the country, will attend sessions on various subjects of law.

Marriage - A universal human right?; Internet as a human right-Internet shutdowns, net neutrality, and online harassment; contempt of court, anachronism or necessary bulwark?; the queer family- Emerging legal issues; labour rights in the gig economy; reeling in social media - content regulation; cryptocurrency in real estate transactions; regulating online fundraising platforms were among the topics to be discussed in the 37 sessions spread over four days.

The conference is jointly organised by the LAWASIA, a regional association of lawyers, judges, jurists and legal organisations, which advocates for the interests and concerns of the Asia Pacific legal profession, and the BAI. The LAWASIA conference is an annual event organised in different countries of Asia Pacific region.

