CM chairs meet on GST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs a video conference of Group of Ministers on rationalisation of GST, in Bengaluru on November 20, 2021.

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 17:21 IST

Group of Ministers has to submit a report on rationalisation of GST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who heads the Group of Ministers on Goods and Services Tax (GST), chaired a meeting on rate rationalisation of taxes on November 20.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has to submit a report in December on issues related to rationalisation of GST and ways to augment revenue. Finance Ministers and officials from various States participated in the video conference.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre has suggested the GoM to recommend rationalisation measures, including merger of tax rate slabs, for evolving a simpler tax structure.

The GoM’s report is expected to be ready before the next meeting of the GST Council to be held in December to enable discussions on recommendations of the report.