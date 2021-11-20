Karnataka

CM chairs meet on GST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs a video conference of Group of Ministers on rationalisation of GST, in Bengaluru on November 20, 2021.  

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who heads the Group of Ministers on Goods and Services Tax (GST), chaired a meeting on rate rationalisation of taxes on November 20.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has to submit a report in December on issues related to rationalisation of GST and ways to augment revenue. Finance Ministers and officials from various States participated in the video conference.

The Centre has suggested the GoM to recommend rationalisation measures, including merger of tax rate slabs, for evolving a simpler tax structure.

The GoM’s report is expected to be ready before the next meeting of the GST Council to be held in December to enable discussions on recommendations of the report.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2021 5:26:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cm-chairs-meet-on-gst/article37594798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY