CM calls on PM, seeks clearance for DPR on Mekedatu project

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three other Union Ministers in the national capital and drew their attention to a plethora of issues and pending projects in the State, including the clearance for the Detailed Project Report on Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum- drinking water project.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Modi, the CM sought his intervention in the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi-Dharwad; publication of a gazette notification of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (2 report and Further Report) and declaration of the Upper Krishna Project Stage - 3 as a national project.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who will be in Delhi for the next two days, met the PM and urged him to take steps to issue a gazette notification of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award and clearance of DPR on Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project in the Cauvery Basin.

IT exemption

Mr. Yediyurappa called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to resolve many pending issues with the Ministry of Finance. He sought income tax exemption to State Building and other construction Workers’ Boards by including them under section 10 (29A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. He also pleaded with her for the release of Performance Grant under 14th Finance Commission to urban local bodies and rural local bodies.

The CM called on Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed various highway projects of the State. He submitted a memorandum to Mr. Gadkari and sought the Ministry’s approval for the ring road project around Shivamogga city and expediting the work on other national highway projects.

Mr. Yediyurappa met Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and demanded an extension of the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna for the kharif season to August 14.

MGNREGA

He also sought early settlement of pending claims under PMFBY and release of funds to meet statutory obligations under MGNREGA for the financial year 2019-20. The Centre’s has not released promised funds to the State under MGNREGA in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2019-20 years.

The Chief Minister requested Mr. Tomar to release financial benefits to all eligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN in the State.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, and R. Ashok, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar and Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Rajneesh Goel accompanied the CM.