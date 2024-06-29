CM calls on PM Modi, seeks clearance for pending water schemes and funds for Bengaluru infrastructure projects

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and sought the Centre’s clearance for three major pending water projects, including Mekedatu project which aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding residential areas from a dam that has been planned.

The Chief Minister, during his meeting with Mr. Modi, raised the issue of Upper Bhadra Project, which is pending with the Centre since 2020. It aims to irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares in central Karnataka districts.

A sum of ₹5,300 crore had been announced for this in the Central Budget for 2023-24, but so far no grant has been released. Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded the early release of funds for the project and urged the Centre to declare this scheme a national project.

The other major drinking project that needs the Centre’s clearance is the Kalasa Banduri nala project, which was cleared by a tribunal in 2018. A detailed project report has been submitted by the State government. The project aims at providing water to the arid areas of Kittur Karnataka.

He congratulated Mr. Modi on becoming Prime Minister for the third term. “In the spirit of the principle of cooperative federalism that you have espoused, I would like put forth the aspirations of the people of Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said.

For Bengaluru

The Chief Minister emphasised Bengaluru’s investment needs and requested the Centre’s intervention in supporting the city for its metro rail project, and the peripheral ring road project. He sought funds from the Centre for construction of a 60-km urban tunnel roads at the cost of ₹30,000 crore for decongestion of the traffic in Bengaluru city. The cost of the tunnel per km has been estimated at ₹500 crore.

This project, which would connect NH 7 and and NH 4 and ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, could be taken up by both the Centre and Karnataka, said Mr. Siddaramaiah, urging Mr Modi to provide funds through the National Highway Authority of India in the Budget.

‘Unfair’ report

Mr. Siddaramaiah termed as “unfair” to Karnataka the 15th Finance Commission report and said: “We lost our share in the devolution of taxes to the extent of 1%, which has resulted in a loss of ₹1,80,000 crore over the period of five years. At least the Centre could consider honouring the recommendation of the commission for State-specific grants of ₹11,495 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

The State has also urged the Centre to clear the pending proposal to set up an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa too were with Mr. Siddaramaiah when he met Mr. Modi.

CM meets Rahul

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister also called on Rahul Gandhi and congratulated him on becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.