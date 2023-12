December 03, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday visited the residence of ailing Kannada actor Leelavathi to enquire about her health.

The Chief Minister told presspersons that the government would bear the entire medical expenses if she was hospitalised. Mr. Siddaramaiah hailed her acting skills.

