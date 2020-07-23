Karnataka

CM calls on Governor

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday called on Governor Vajubha Vala and briefed him about the steps taken by the government to tackle COVID-19.

He informed him about various decisions taken by the government, including Ordinances promulgated for amending AMPC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, sources said.

The sources said that he also explained about the transparency maintained by the government in the purchase of equipment for handling the virus.

