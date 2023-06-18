CM calls on Archbishop (briefly)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Archbishop Peter Machado of Archdiocese of Bengaluru at his residence here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Ministers K. J. George and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The meeting was said to be a courtesy call.
June 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU
