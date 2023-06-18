ADVERTISEMENT

CM calls on Archbishop (briefly)

June 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Archbishop Peter Machado of Archdiocese of Bengaluru at his residence here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Ministers K. J. George and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The meeting was said to be a courtesy call. 

