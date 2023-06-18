CM calls on Archbishop (briefly)

June 18, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Archbishop Peter Machado of Archdiocese of Bengaluru at his residence here on Sunday. He was accompanied by Ministers K. J. George and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The meeting was said to be a courtesy call.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.