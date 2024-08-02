CM calls Kerala landslide victim’s mother, expresses grief

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday telephoned the mother of the deceased in Wayanad landslide and expressed grief over the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit, a class four student from Guheya in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu, had gone to his grandparents house in Wayanad district when the disaster struck. The boy died in the tragedy.

During his visit to Kodagu to tour the rain and flood-affected places, the Chief Minister called the mother of Rohit and expressed his condolences. He also assured to provide compensation from the State government.

MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.