CM calls Kerala landslide victim’s mother, expresses grief

Published - August 02, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday telephoned the mother of the deceased in Wayanad landslide and expressed grief over the tragedy.

Rohit, a class four student from Guheya in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu, had gone to his grandparents house in Wayanad district when the disaster struck. The boy died in the tragedy.

During his visit to Kodagu to tour the rain and flood-affected places, the Chief Minister called the mother of Rohit and expressed his condolences. He also assured to provide compensation from the State government.

MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda were present.

