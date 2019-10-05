CM calls Deve Gowda’s comments ‘irresponsible’

“The former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda should behave responsibly while reacting to the affairs of the State,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Friday.

Terming Mr. Gowda’s statements about the bypolls ‘irresponsible’, Mr. Yediyurappa said this was not expected of a former Prime Minister. Mr. Gowda had criticised the CM in Bengaluru on Thursday, ‘for failing to bring relief to flood-affected districts and alleged that the CM and his party were playing politics over flood relief’.

Mr. Yediyurappa received grievances from the public and farmers in the government circuit house, before leaving to see the flood-hit parts of Athani. “We have released the first phase of flood relief compensation. We will release the rest in phases,” he said. He assured a group of farmers from Santi Bastawad that Central relief would arrive. “It is my responsibility to make good all your losses,” he said. He got visibily upset when Bhagappa Chandrappa, a farmer, tried to tell him that some students were forced to drop out of school and college due to no payment of fees. Later, he said he would ask senior officers to address the issue. The CM spent a few minutes at a shamiana erected for the grievance meeting in the government circuit house in Belagavi.

He then left for a foundation stone laying event in Shahapur for construction of houses in the city. Then, he headed to Athani.