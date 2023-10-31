HamberMenu
CM calls BJP’s drought study tour a ‘farce’ for petty political gains

October 31, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terming Karnataka BJP’s drought study tour as ‘farce’, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the saffron party of using the drought situation for “petty political gain.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke of a delay in the release of Central funds, and asked BJP leaders to at least arrange an appointment for him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if they do not have the courage to talk to him.

Karnataka has declared 216 taluks as drought-hit. The government has estimated kharif crop loss due to the drought to be around ₹33,770 crore and has requested ₹ 17,901 crore relief from the Centre.

The BJP has formed 17 teams headed by leaders to tour all districts of the State and assess the drought situation from November 3 to 10. The party said it will submit a report to the government and seek time in the next Assembly legislature session for a debate on the issue.

“The new drought study tour of BJP leaders of Karnataka is a farce. While the ones who should provide drought relief are seated in Delhi, these State BJP leaders are undertaking a drought study tour within the State instead of appealing to their bosses in the Union government,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

“Dear BJP leaders, your very own party’s government had sent a team of experts from Delhi to study the drought situation in Karnataka. But now, you are undertaking a tour for the same purpose. Don’t you trust your own government’s drought study team?” the CM asked.

Noting that “unfortunately the State has not received even a single paisa as relief,” the Chief Minister said, “Dear BJP leaders, if you genuinely care about the farmers of the State, first demand from your government. How many BJP MPs have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the relief funds for Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “Let the BJP study the drought situation, there is nothing wrong. But let them get the relief funds from the Centre. Let them ensure that the State gets relief funds in accordance with the report submitted by the Revenue and Agriculture Minister. The Union government should be liberal while releasing funds as per norms.”

