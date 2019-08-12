CM busy with ‘bidding process’ for posts: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has accused Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and people close to him of engaging in a “bidding process” to select officers for key posts, instead of giving attention to relief works in flood-hit areas.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said important posts in the departments of Public Works and Water Resources were being “bid” for. Whoever pays the highest will get the placement, he alleged. “If officers are appointed to key posts through bidding, how will you get work done through them? I wish the Chief Minister gives attention to distribution of relief to the affected people,” he said.

Commenting on the aerial surveys carried out by Union Minister for Home Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Kumaraswamy said they conducted a survey and went back. If they had announced a relief package, it would have boosted the morale of the people. “I don’t know to what extent Mr. Yediyurappa can influence the Union government and bring in money for relief works. So far, he has not been allowed to have a Cabinet. He only said he has been asked to visit Delhi on August 16 to discuss Cabinet formation,” he said, adding that the Union government should release at least ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore immediately for relief works. Even if the Centre does not respond, the State government should be in a position to mobilise resources and provide relief.