CM bringing caste census to divert people’s attention from allegations, says BJP leader Araga Jnanendra

Former Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra has said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought the issue of caste census only to divert people’s attention from the corruption charges against his government.

Mr. Jnanendra spoke to press persons in Shivamogga on Thursday after meeting gram panchayat workers staging protests in the city. He said the caste census report has no significance. “No matter how the Chief Minister tries, he cannot take people’s attention away from the allegations against him. The time to resign as Chief Minister has come for Siddaramaiah,” he stated.

Referring to the protest by gram panchayat workers across the State, the former Minister said the State government had not shown interest in listening to the protesters. “Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Priyank Kharge, has failed to address the issue. It seems he is more interested in his other portfolios of IT and BT, not RDPR,” he commented.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said around 65,000 employees of gram panchayats had been staging protest across the State. But, the government had not responded to their problems so far. “The status of gram panchayats is critical. The people of the State doubt if the government exists or not,” he remarked. BJP MLC D.S. Arun also stated that the government should listen to the protesters. “We will take the protest to a logical end,” he added.