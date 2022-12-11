CM Bommai’s visit to Chamarajanagar put off to December 13

December 11, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has put off his scheduled visit to Chamarajanagar to December 13.

The Chief Minister, who was earlier scheduled to visit Chamarajanagar district on December 12, has put off his programme by a day to December 13.

According to revised tour itinerary released by the officials in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Bommai will arrive by helicopter from Bengaluru around 10.30 a.m. and proceed to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet Assembly constituencies at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Chamarajanagar.

Later, he will proceed to Hanur, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone for developmental projects of Hanur and Kollegal assembly constituencies at Mahadeshwara Sports Grounds in Hanur at 12.50 p.m.

He will later proceed to Malai Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk, where he will participate in a meeting of MM Hills Area Development Authority at 3.15 p.m. before returning to Bengaluru.

A large number of Ministers including Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B. Sriramulu, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari, Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar, Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil, Minister for Horticulture Munirathna, Minister for Mines and Geology Achar Halappa and Minister for Energy Sunil Kumar will also be present with Mr. Bommai during his programme in Chamarajanagar, according to a press statement here.

Mr. Bommai is visiting Chamarajanagar for the second time after he took over as Chief Minister. He had earlier accompanied the then President Ram Nath Kovind during the inauguration of a 400-bed teaching hospital of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in October 2021.

Though Mr. Somanna had earlier announced silver jubilee of Chamarajanagar district’s creation on August 15, 1997, will be celebrated with fanfare this year and Mr. Bommai will be invited for the event, the programme never took off.

Meanwhile, the visit of Chief Ministers to Chamarajanagar is invariably linked to a superstition that they will lose power. However, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who made multiple visits to Chamarajanagar, had proclaimed he has broken the jinx associated with a visit to the border district by remaining in power for a full five-year term even after multiple visits.