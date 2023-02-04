HamberMenu
CM Bommai to inaugurate KUWJ conference in Vijayapura today

February 04, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will give away awards to journalists at the 37th annual conference of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The event will begin at the Kandagal Hanumantaraya Rang Mandir at 10 a.m.

Over 5,000 journalists from across the State are expected to attend the two-day event.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah will speak at the valedictory, KUWJ State president Shivanand Tagadur told journalists in Vijayapura on Friday.

