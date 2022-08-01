CM Bommai to chair meetings on monkeypox, crop loss on August 2

Speaking of the Praveen Nettaru murder case, Mr Bommai said the process of handing over the investigation to the NIA was also on

A view of Anjanadri hills at Hampi. The state government has given approval and ₹100 crore in funds for the comprehensive development and creation of tourist amenities at the site. | Photo Credit: R KRISHNA KUMAR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will be chairing two meetings on August 2 to discuss the extensive damage to crops and physical infrastructure in different parts of the State caused by the recent incessant rains and the measures to be taken to tackle monkeypox.

Mr Bommai will chair a meeting with Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Sudhakara and health experts to discuss steps to be taken to handle monkeypox.

During his interaction with media persons, Mr Bommai said, “I am leaving today (August 1) for a visit to Koppal district for a spot visit of Anjanadri hills, as the state government has already provided ₹100 crore for its comprehensive development. I will decide on the measures to be taken in this regard.”

Approval has been given for creating tourist amenities with the ₹100 crore funds provided. The land acquisition process has to be completed. Works will be started as soon as possible, Bommai said.

About the birthday celebrations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Davanagere on August 3, the chief minister said “We have nothing to worry about Siddaramotsava. We are devotees of God Siddarama. We perform the Utsava for the lord every day”.

“We are discussing about organising Janotsava at district level. We have planned district level and division level conventions. We will announce the details in 3-4 days,” he added.

Praveen Nettaru case

Speaking of the Praveen Nettaru murder case, Mr Bommai said the police had been given a free hand in the investigation, which was in progress, and the killers would be nabbed very soon.

He said the process of handing over the investigation to the NIA was on. “Technical and paperwork is in the process. The case will soon be handed over to the NIA,” he said.

The NIA has already been intimated informally. They are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala, Mr Bommai said.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that he would be visiting the families of Masood and Fazil too in the coming days.