CM Bommai to chair crucial meeting on monkeypox today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: File Photo

August 01, 2022 20:00 IST

K Sudhakar on Sunday had said that the episode of Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have monkeypox in Bengaluru had turned out to be a case of chickenpox

Following the positive test result of the suspected monkeypox patient who died in Kerala, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he has called a “crucial meeting” to review the monkeypox situation in the State, on Tuesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar, Health Department officials and experts will attend the meeting which would take measures to control the disease. It would also involve measures regarding the required treatment and arrangement for medicines, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 22-year old man, who died in Kerala last week, tested positive for monkeypox on Monday. Mr. Bommai said that the State government would take stock of the situation and to issue certain guidelines for preventing the spread of monkeypox. He said, “We have taken monkey pox seriously. Tomorrow, I have called an important meeting with the Health Minister and Health Department officials to discuss how to check travelers, setting up labs and other measures that need to be taken”.

Mr. Sudhakar on Sunday had said that the episode of Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have monkeypox in Bengaluru had turned out to be a case of chickenpox. He had added that all travelers from affected countries are being screened on arrival into the State.

The Karnataka government had recently decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the State. It has instructed officials in all the districts to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the Centre’s guidelines and Technical Advisory Committee recommendations regarding monkeypox.

On rains

The Chief Minister said he would also chair a meeting to discuss the damage to crops caused by the recent incessant rains, which have caused extensive damage to crops and infrastructure in different parts of the State.