CM Bommai slams Opposition for claiming credit for Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project

March 12, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Bommai attributes the conception and completion of the expressway to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the present project gathered pace only after Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, says the CM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and other developmental projects during a public rally, in Mandya district on Sunday, March 12. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, March 12, attributed the conception and completion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took potshots at the Congress for claiming credit for it.

He was speaking at Mandya on Sunday where Mr. Modi inaugurated the expressway project and dedicated it to the nation.

In his speech, Mr. Bommai said that though there was talk of highway development between the two cities since the 1990s, it never took off but the present project gathered pace only after Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

His remarks came in the backdrop of both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) claiming credit for the expressway project on the grounds that they prepared the groundwork for it. Congress had also released documents to back its claims that the works were approved when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of the State and H.C. Mahadevappa was the PWD minister.

But, Mr. Bommai said the preparation of the DPR, land acquisition, transfer of state highway to NH, release of additional funds took place after Mr. Modi became the PM. ‘’The works commenced in 2019 when Mr. Modi was the Prime Minister and is now being inaugurated in 2023 by Mr. Modi himself as the PM,’’ said Mr. Bommai.

Without naming any political party, Mr. Bommai said that some people are claiming credit for the expressway project and it was being discussed all over the social media and the mainstream media. But people of the region know as to who was at the helm of affairs when the work was taken up and completed, he added.

The expressway which has been completed at a cost of ₹8,480 crore will not only reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3 hours to about 75 minutes, but is reckoned to be a major economic booster to Mysuru and Mandya region.

