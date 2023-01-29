CM Bommai inaugurates memorial for actor Vishnuvardhan on Mysuru outskirts

January 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The memorial for Kannada cine star Vishnuvardhan, almost 13 years in the making, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Udboor on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday.

Constructed at a cost of ₹11 crore on a five acre plot, the memorial is located on the road to HD Kote. It also has a 7 feet-tall statue of the actor who is popularly known by his fans as ‘’Sahasa Simha’’.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Bommai said that he was attending the programme as a fan of Vishnuvardhan and recalled seeing and being impressed by the actor who was featured on the cover page of a Kannada film journal way back in 1972 when Nagarahaavu was released.

‘’Vishnuvardhan then went on to rule the film world for nearly four decades and made immense contribution to the State in the field of art and culture,’’ said Mr. Bommai. Vishnuvardhan was born and died in Mysuru. Hence the family decided to have the memorial in the city and the Government agreed to the suggestion, Mr. Bommai added.

The chief minister also promised government support to establish a film institute for which nearly two acres have been left vacant on the five-acre plot where the memorial is located.

Vishnuvardhan’s wife and yesteryear actress Bharati Vishnuvardhan said the memorial took 13 years to materialise and was akin to a penance but the end result had given her immense satisfaction.

Despite various impediments, they were overcome and proves that patience and persistence pay in the long run, she added. However, it was not enough to have a memorial. The greater challenge was to ensure that it functions as envisaged and the responsibility was equally of Vishnuvardhan’s fans, she said.

Gallery, theatre part of the memorial

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said the memorial was bound to be a tourist hotspot. which would compliment the film city proposed to come up in Mysuru. He added that he had sought a four-lane road leading to the memorial.

The design for the memorial was selected by the Vishnuvardhan Memorial Trust based on a competition conducted for architects.

A giant ‘’Kadaga’’, reflective of the “circular bracelet” the actor used to wear, adorns the centre of the large pond surrounding which is a gallery. It has over 675 photographs of Vishnuvardhan in various roles and character from his films. The photographs and posters have been curated and arranged chronologically and includes the 1972 hit Nagarahaavu, which catapulted him to stardom as well as Aptharakshaka, which was released posthumously in 2010.

The memorial also features a 250-seat theatre, a green room. Plans are afoot to conduct workshops, training and seminars besides film festivals. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa and others were present.