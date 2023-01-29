CM Bommai distributes assistive aids to people with special abilities

January 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai distributed assistive aids for people with special abilities at the Samajik Adhikarita Shibir conducted at Nanjangud on Sunday, January 29, and assured additional allocation for the physically challenged in the ensuing State Budget.

The programme is a Central government scheme under which 1,691 people with special abilities were identified to receive the assistive aids worth ₹1.5 crore.

Mr. Bommai said people with special abilities may be challenged in one aspect but that should not form a mental barrier for them to act as an impediment to achieve great heights in their chosen field of vocation. There is no limit to the heights they can reach and the government will go all out to help them meet their requirements, said Mr. Bommai.

The CM said he had increased assistance to the people with special abilities soon after assuming charge and he would increase the allocation for people with special abilities in the forthcoming Budget. The benefits should percolate to the needy and the society will progress if all sections prosper, Mr. Bommai added.

V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP said that the scheme was being implemented by the GoI across 68 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country of which Chamarajanagar was the only one in Karnataka. A similar programme was held in Chamarajanagar town where 1,690 people with special needs received assistive aids while 1,691 people were identified as beneficiaries in Nanjangud. So far, more than 3,200 people with special needs have received assistive aids under the scheme in Chamarjanagar Parliamentary constituency, he added.

Mr. Prasad said Samajik Adhikarita Shibir was a Central government scheme with the objective of reaching out to the people with special needs. The assistive aids were manufactured by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), he added.

The distribution of assistive aids has been taken up by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme. The objective is to assist the needy in procuring durable, sophisticated and scientifically manufactured standard aids and appliances that can promote their physical, social and psychological well being and reduce the effects of disabilities to enhance their economic potential.

Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna, regional commissioner B.G. Prakash, ZP CEO R. Poornima, DC K.V. Rajendra and others were present.