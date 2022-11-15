  1. EPaper
CM Bommai defends saffron colour for classrooms; Congress, JDS oppose

Karnataka CM Bommai said that the classrooms are being constructed in the name of Swami Vivekananda and being a monk, he wore saffron robes

November 15, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed the gathering at 69th All India Co-operative Week, in Sedam town in Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

The State Government’s proposal to colour Viveka classrooms saffron has attracted objections from Opposition parties.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended the move to paint classrooms that are built under Viveka programme saffron.

“Why are they [Congress] angry at the saffron colour. There is saffron in national flag too,” the Chief Minister told reporters here in response to the Congress taking objection to painting classrooms saffron.

“It is low politics to politicise everything,” he said, after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Further, justifying the decision, Mr. Bommai said that the classrooms are being constructed in the name of Swami Vivekananda and being a monk, he wore saffron robes.

“Viveka means knowledge for one and all. Let them learn it.”

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, slammed the government, “Now the ruling party BJP is it painting saffron. The next party, which will come to power, they will paint another colour.”

He said that importance should be given to learning.

In his tweet, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, “Crumbling infrastructure, shortage of teachers, increase in dropouts, no textbooks, no uniforms, no midday meals, learning has dropped, but the government is interested in painting schools saffron”.

