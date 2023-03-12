CM Bommai confident of change in Mandya with BJP-led development projects 

March 12, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, March 12, expressed confidence of a ‘’change’’ in Mandya in the days ahead in view of the development works in Karnataka enabled by the BJP-led ‘’double engine government’’.

He was speaking at Gejjalgere in Mandya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project and also laid the foundation for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway works.

Mr. Bommai was alluding to the elections slated to be held in due course and appealed to the people of the region to ‘’bless’’ the BJP in the coming days.

‘’You have tested every party since 30 years and compare their work with the development initiated by the BJP in four years. Check the report card and bless us. We are committed to make iMandya the number one district in the country,’’ said Mr. Bommai.

The BJP has drawn a blank in Mandya which is reckoned to be the bastion of the Janata Dal (Secular) which won all the seven seats in the 2018 Assembly elections with the Congress being a formidable challenger. The BJP’s hope to return to power in the State hinges on the party shoring up its tally in the south Karnataka region. Hence, the focus on the district and the expressway was inaugurated in Mandya while a mega diary plant was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the district in December.

Mr. Bommai recalled that it was the BJP which released funds for the revival of the defunct Mysugar factory in Mandya and announced that ethanol production will also be started from this year to benefit the sugarcane cultivators of the region.

He said people question the contribution of the double engine government but the Centre and the State government have released ₹20,000 crore to benefit 53 lakh farmers in the State while 17 lakh people have benefited from the PM Awas Yojana and the work was in progress.

Over 2.7 lakh farmers from Mandya alone had benefited from the Kisan Samman Yojana while the Ayushman health scheme launched by Prime Minister Modi has benefitted the public with nearly 1.25 crore Ayushman card holders in the State, Mr. Bommai added.

On the infrastructure front, Mr. Bommai said 6,000 km of national highways has been taken up and is under various stages of completion and the double engine government has spent ₹64,000 crore for highways so far which, the Chief Minister said, was the highest in the history of the State.

The BJP was continuously working for public welfare and national development and in the coming days would complete all the pending irrigation projects including the distribution networks of the Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya, Mr. Bommai added.