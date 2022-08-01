Anjanadri Hill in Koppal “real birthplace” of Lord Anjaneya: CM Bommai

The CM stated his government’s intention to turn both the foothills and the hillock into an international pilgrimage destination with all the necessary amenities for tourists

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai discussing with officials during his visit to Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, on Monday August 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The CM stated his government’s intention to turn both the foothills and the hillock into an international pilgrimage destination with all the necessary amenities for tourists

Responding to media queries around the controversies surrounding the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai categorically stated that the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya was Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, which he termed as ‘Kishkinda’.

“There is no necessity to declare that Anjaneya was born in Anjanadri Hill (in Koppal district). There cannot be a more important evidence than that of Kishkinda (mentioned in the Ramayana epic). Some people might be making controversial statements about the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya. But, the fact is that he was born in Kishkinda which is the Anjanadri Hill… I will repeat it a thousand times,” Mr. Bommai said during his visit to Anjanadri Hill at Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district on Monday.

International pilgrimage destination

Briefing his government’s plans to make the place an international tourist destination, Mr. Bommai said that he had allocated ₹100 crores in the last budget for developing not just the Anjanadri Hill but also the areas around it.

“Many pilgrims visit Anjanadri Hill every year. My government is committed to the development of the area, both the foothills and the hillock, and put all the necessary amenities in place for tourists. I have allocated ₹100 crores in the budget for the purpose. We are planning to make it an international pilgrimage destination.

“We have also planned to put a ropeway in place for facilitating the old and sick to go to the top of the hill. The tender for it would be called in the days to come. We have prepared a master plan for the development of not just Anjanadri Hill but the entire area around it. We have reserved ₹24 crores for the acquisition of lands required. I had convened a meeting in Bengaluru for the purpose,” Mr. Bommai said.

Tourism circuit

The Chief Minister also said that his government has prepared a plan to put the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi and Mysuru in a tourism circuit.

“There are many monuments in Hampi that are outside the purview of ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) and we will develop them. We have a plan to put both Hampi and Mysuru in a tourist circuit to encourage tourism in the State,” Mr. Bommai said.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with people’s representatives and government officers on the development of Anjanadri Hills. The meeting was attended by Ministers Halappa Achar, Byrati Basavaraj, K. Sudhakar, Shashikala Jolle and Anand Singh, along with Lok Sabha Member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, and legislators Paranna Manavalli and Basavaraj Dadesugur.