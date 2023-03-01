CM Bommai begins talks with staff union that called for strike

March 01, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Parleys between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and office-bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association were on late on Tuesday night to avert the proposed indefinite strike from Wednesday that could severely affect essential services.

While Mr. Bommai on Tuesday morning offered an olive branch by stating that the government would ask the Seventh Pay Commission to immediately submit an interim report upon which the State Government could act, he also pointed out that the necessary funds had been kept aside in the budget. The late-night meeting was being attended by Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma and other senior officials to hammer out an agreement and prevent embarrassment to the government.

The employees are demanding an interim revision in pay with 40% fitment besides scrapping the National Pension Scheme in favour of the Old Pension Scheme. The association called for an indefinite strike after its executive committee meeting on February 22. The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar have announced that the Seventh Pay Commission report would be implemented if voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike by employees threatens to affect health services with Health Department employees deciding to stay away from outpatient services and operate only emergency services. With teachers planning to join the strike, government and aided educational institutions will be closed and preparatory examinations of Class 10 will be affected. Routine services like revenue services and waste management in local bodies are expected to be affected.

ADVERTISEMENT