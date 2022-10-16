CM Bommai announces ₹2 lakh compensation for families of Hassan accident victims

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who condoled the death of 9 persons in an accident at Arsikere in Hassan district, announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

He was speaking at Ambigarahalli helipad, where he had arrived to take part in the Kumbha Mela on Sunday. The CM said he had sought information from officials regarding the accident and had directed that the injured should be shifted to hospitals for treatment. Besides, compensation of ₹2 lakh will be sanctioned to the families of the deceased, said the Chief Minister.

Rain havoc

On the recent rains and the havoc caused by the inclement weather in Mandya, Mr. Bommai said that heavy and unprecedented rains have lashed across the State. Funds will be released to take up emergency works as well as long-term projects and suitable directions have been issued in this regard in the video conference conducted with the district level officials, he added.

The chief minister said many water bodies are full to the brim and have overflowed causing inundation. But officials have been directed to attend to it and ensure that normalcy is restored. Funds will be released to take up the repair works and shore up infrastructure, he added.

Mr. Bommai said a meeting of the deputy commissioners and the ZP CEOs will be held on Monday in which Chief Secretary will also be present and the issue related to rain havoc will be thoroughly discussed before deciding on compensation.