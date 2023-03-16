CM Bommai announces 15% salary hike for Road Transport Corporation employees

March 16, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has agreed to hike the salary of the road transport corporation (RTC) employees by 15% and an order in this regard will be issued on Thursday (March 16).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons that Transport Minister B Sriramulu and heads of the Corporations have held discussions on pay revision with representatives of the Unions of the employees. “The employees say that the pay revision has been pending for three years in the Corporations. A decision has been taken to hike the pay by 15%.” The CM also said that salaries of KPTCL employees will be increased by 20%.

The Joint Action Committee of trade unions of the Corporations had demanded the State government to hike basic pay by 20%. On Wednesday, representatives held a meeting with management of the Corporations, but no consensus was achieved.

Employees’ Unions have already announced that they will go on strike from March 21 across the state if their demands are not met by the State government. It is not yet known whether the Unions will agree to the decision of the State government or go ahead with the strike.