CM attacks Deve Gowda over truck with BJP

March 10, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had followed dual policy with respect to the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked Mr. Gowda over his recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party’s alliance with the BJP.

Reminding Mr. Deve Gowda about his earlier statement that he would leave the country if Mr. Modi becomes Prime Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “It is quite surprising to me that Mr. Gowda has now joined the BJP and has been praising him. Mr. Gowda had said that he would wish to be born as a Muslim in his next birth and had stated that he would be against the BJP always.” The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation function of Congress MLC Puttanna, who won his fifth election from Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency.

He said: “Now, the former Prime Minister has tied-up with the BJP to save his party. People of the State are mature enough to understand his stance. Situation today is not that people would blindly support Mr. Gowda if he takes any political decision to save his family.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that it is foolish on the part of BJP to think that it would win the elections in the name of Mr. Modi. He said that the BJP is confident of winning in the name of Mr. Modi and they have no other agenda to face the people. “The BJP thinks that it will win all the 28 seats in the State. For ₹4.30 lakh crore collected as tax from Karnataka in 2023-24, the State has received only ₹50,257 crore. This is gross injustice. How can Karnataka witness development? Entire State is now seeking justice,” he said.