CM assures to focus on industrialisation of Chamarajanagar

December 13, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Apart from taking up projects to fill up lakes across Chamarajanagar district and ensure drinking water supply to its villages, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to focus on industrialisation of the border district that has remained backward.

Speaking after launching and laying the foundation stone for a slew of developmental works for Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet assembly constituencies in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said Bidar, another border district in North Karnataka, had witnessed the setting up of several industries after the Government drew up schemes for its industrialisation.

Chamarajanagar district too can be promoted on the same lines, he said before adding that an industrial township can come up in the district that will facilitate major, medium and small industries to be set up. Setting up industries will help youth and the educated persons get employment, he said.

He said the government had taken up projects to fill up the lakes across Chamarajanagar district as part of the 130 works worth ₹1,100 crore that were launched on Tuesday. “In phases, all the lakes in Chamarajanagar district will be filled up,” he assured.

The filling up of lakes will recharge groundwater across the district, which will help the people of Chamarajanagar irrigate their lands and meet their drinking water needs.

Already, a decision has been taken to set up a University in Chamarajanagar, Mr. Bommai said assured to provide all the necessary facilities to convert the university into a model one. He said will come to inaugurate the University.

The Chief Minister also claimed that a total of 8,000 classrooms had been built in Karnataka during the last one year.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna, who is also the Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district, MP of Lok Sabha V. Srinivas Prasad, Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttaranga Shetty, Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister later travelled to Hanur, where he similiarly launched and laid the foundation stone for a slew of developmental projects for Hanur and Kollegal assembly constituencies.

Speaking at Hanur, Mr. Bommai assured the gathering that his government will take up irrigation projects including schemes to fill up lakes in the two taluks. He assured Hanur MLA Narendra that he will prevail upon the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Board to approve the Uduthore Irrigation scheme at its next meeting.

Mr. Bommai also assured to take necessary steps to provide healthcare to the people of the area. He not only promised a 100-bed hospital for Hanur, but also funds in the next Budget for Government hospital in Yelandur.