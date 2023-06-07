ADVERTISEMENT

CM assures review of all ‘anti-farmer’ amendment to laws, including anti-cow slaughter

June 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to review amendments made to the Land Reforms Act, the APMC Act, and the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act by the previous BJP regime, after meeting farmers’ leaders.

The Chief Minister said that he would hold separate meeting to discuss the issue in detail. Farmers’ leaders, including Badagalpura Nagendra, Chamarasa Mali Patil, Baiyya Reddy, H.R. Basavarajappa, and others, were present in the delegation.

Earlier in the day, members of various farmers’ organisations, writers, intellectuals, and activists held a press conference to demand withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter legislation immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer and social activist Agni Sridhar said the anti-cow slaughter legislation was indiscriminately implemented by the previous BJP government without taking into account right to food or its impact on farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US