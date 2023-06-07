CM assures review of all ‘anti-farmer’ amendment to laws, including anti-cow slaughter

June 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to review amendments made to the Land Reforms Act, the APMC Act, and the Anti-Cow Slaughter Act by the previous BJP regime, after meeting farmers’ leaders.

The Chief Minister said that he would hold separate meeting to discuss the issue in detail. Farmers’ leaders, including Badagalpura Nagendra, Chamarasa Mali Patil, Baiyya Reddy, H.R. Basavarajappa, and others, were present in the delegation.

Earlier in the day, members of various farmers’ organisations, writers, intellectuals, and activists held a press conference to demand withdrawal of the anti-cow slaughter legislation immediately.

Writer and social activist Agni Sridhar said the anti-cow slaughter legislation was indiscriminately implemented by the previous BJP government without taking into account right to food or its impact on farmers.

